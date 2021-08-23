Analysts Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. Genpact reported sales of $935.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 477,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,954. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27. Genpact has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,625 shares of company stock worth $6,589,224. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Genpact by 284.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

