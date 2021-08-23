Analysts Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to announce $585.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $573.70 million and the highest is $591.10 million. Harsco reported sales of $509.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

HSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

HSC stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.64. 6,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,827. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -623.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Harsco has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Harsco by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Harsco by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,195,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after purchasing an additional 102,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Harsco by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Harsco by 94,976.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

