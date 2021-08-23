Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Ingersoll Rand posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after buying an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,776 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,891.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,758,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,398,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,904. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.81. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $52.65.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

