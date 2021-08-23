Analysts Anticipate PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to announce $21.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.09 million to $22.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $21.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $82.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.17 million to $83.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $89.69 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $93.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 83.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $495.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

