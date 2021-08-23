Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to post $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.97. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 153,029 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBH stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.00. 4,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,268. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $60.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

