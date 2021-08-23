Analysts Anticipate Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.06). Stitch Fix reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $598,609.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,317 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,388 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $956,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 98,543.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,459,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,028,000 after buying an additional 42,501 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.59. 35,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,644. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $113.76.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

