Analysts Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Visteon reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%.

VC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,732 shares of company stock worth $2,312,529. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,729. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.01. Visteon has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.