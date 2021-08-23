Analysts Anticipate Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Brokerages predict that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. Welltower reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $84.18. 1,066,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,346. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after buying an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Welltower by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,190 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Welltower by 301.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,929 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

