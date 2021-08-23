Analysts Expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.43 Million

Brokerages expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to post $93.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.20 million to $94.66 million. AppFolio reported sales of $84.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $352.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.70 million to $353.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $421.87 million, with estimates ranging from $419.60 million to $424.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPF. DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 213.3% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth $68,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.07. The stock had a trading volume of 234,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,026. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.08.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

