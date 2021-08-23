Analysts Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $962.21 Million

Brokerages expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to announce sales of $962.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $916.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. International Game Technology posted sales of $981.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

International Game Technology stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,806. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

