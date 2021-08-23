Analysts Expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to report sales of $47.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.60 million to $47.90 million. Safehold posted sales of $38.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $185.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $186.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $233.75 million, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $249.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.

NYSE:SAFE traded down $1.50 on Monday, reaching $88.19. 62,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,945.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,035,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,933,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $2,504,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 111,834 shares of company stock valued at $8,184,810 and have sold 57,270 shares valued at $5,157,122. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 27.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 79,971.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 35.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

