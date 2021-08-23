Analysts Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce sales of $15.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.60 million. The Bank of Princeton reported sales of $14.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $63.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.90 million to $64.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $60.93 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

BPRN stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $30.43. 4,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,589. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 78,772 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,565,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. 39.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

