Analysts Set Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) PT at $6.43

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.43.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADVM traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. 20,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.00. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.