Analysts Set Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) PT at $54.25

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on API. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ API traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.70 and a beta of -0.24. Agora has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $114.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. Equities analysts predict that Agora will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Agora by 43.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Agora by 397.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Agora in the second quarter worth $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Agora in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the second quarter valued at $153,000. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

