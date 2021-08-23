Analysts Set Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) PT at $87.29

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.29.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.16.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Crane will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,468 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

