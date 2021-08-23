Analysts Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Price Target at $108.44

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.44.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.
DIN traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.27. 5,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.33. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $100.70.
In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,813,000 after buying an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,251,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after buying an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
