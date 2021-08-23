Analysts Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Price Target at $108.44

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

DIN traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.27. 5,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.33. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,813,000 after buying an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,251,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after buying an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.