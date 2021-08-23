Analysts Set Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) Target Price at C$7.61

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.61.

Several analysts have recently commented on SDE shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SDE opened at C$4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.13. The firm has a market cap of C$471.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4.27. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$6.20.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

