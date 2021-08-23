Analysts Set Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) PT at $18.50

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Danske downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.22. 12,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,822. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

