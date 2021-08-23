Analysts Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) PT at $44.46

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TAL. TheStreet lowered TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 373.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,846,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976,886 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in TAL Education Group by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,779,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,522,803,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 213.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,873,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

TAL stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 853,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,952,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.02. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $90.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.