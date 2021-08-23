Analyzing Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) & Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Coro Global has a beta of 3.94, indicating that its share price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Coro Global and Ubisoft Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coro Global N/A -611.44% -380.38% Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coro Global and Ubisoft Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coro Global N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A Ubisoft Entertainment $2.60 billion 2.88 $120.42 million $0.58 20.90

Ubisoft Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Coro Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coro Global and Ubisoft Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Ubisoft Entertainment 2 2 8 0 2.50

Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus price target of $56.90, suggesting a potential upside of 369.47%. Given Ubisoft Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ubisoft Entertainment is more favorable than Coro Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ubisoft Entertainment beats Coro Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coro Global

Coro Global Inc. develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments. The company was formerly known as Hash Labs Inc. and changed its name to Coro Global Inc. in January 2020. Coro Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works. The company was founded by Yves Guillemot on March 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Montreuil sous Bois, France.

