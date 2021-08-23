Analyzing Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Coupa Software alerts:

89.2% of Coupa Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Mimecast shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Coupa Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Mimecast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coupa Software and Mimecast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupa Software -45.08% -19.32% -5.17% Mimecast 6.94% 10.84% 4.21%

Risk & Volatility

Coupa Software has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mimecast has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coupa Software and Mimecast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupa Software 1 7 13 1 2.64 Mimecast 0 5 8 0 2.62

Coupa Software presently has a consensus target price of $290.96, suggesting a potential upside of 35.01%. Mimecast has a consensus target price of $64.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.48%. Given Coupa Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than Mimecast.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coupa Software and Mimecast’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupa Software $541.64 million 29.25 -$180.12 million ($1.56) -138.14 Mimecast $501.40 million 7.80 $29.75 million $0.49 121.35

Mimecast has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupa Software. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mimecast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coupa Software beats Mimecast on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements. The company was founded by Peter Cyril Bauer and Neil Hamilton Murray in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.