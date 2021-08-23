Analyzing First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) & Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Financial Bankshares and Cambridge Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 1 1 0 0 1.50 Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00

First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $42.59, suggesting a potential downside of 12.23%. Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus target price of $74.63, suggesting a potential downside of 11.37%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Cambridge Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $504.06 million 13.70 $202.03 million $1.42 34.17 Cambridge Bancorp $168.90 million 3.47 $31.96 million $6.90 12.20

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Cambridge Bancorp. Cambridge Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Cambridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 43.97% 13.44% 1.96% Cambridge Bancorp 29.51% 13.84% 1.36%

Dividends

First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.7% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats Cambridge Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

