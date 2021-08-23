Anfield Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,300 Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 148,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 75,061 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

NAPR traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.78. 178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,762. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.48. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92.

