Anfield Capital Management LLC Invests $35,000 in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 215,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 651,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 92,935 shares in the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNHI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,362. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

