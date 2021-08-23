Anfield Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,503,000 after buying an additional 233,905 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,808,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,401,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,420,000 after buying an additional 109,157 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.11. The company had a trading volume of 99,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,236,809. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.70.

