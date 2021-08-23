Anfield Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,503,000 after buying an additional 233,905 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,808,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,401,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,420,000 after buying an additional 109,157 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.11. The company had a trading volume of 99,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,236,809. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.70.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.