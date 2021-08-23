Anfield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,615 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,974 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Snap by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $231,621,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.47. The company had a trading volume of 146,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,859,820. The stock has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a PE ratio of -142.59 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.77.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $889,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 957,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,432,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,480,122 shares of company stock worth $455,743,687 over the last quarter.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

