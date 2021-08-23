Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANFGF. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,525.00.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

