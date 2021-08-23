Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ANFGF. Peel Hunt raised Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital raised Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANFGF traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.92. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.