Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 30th (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:ANZUU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 30th. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I had issued 42,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $420,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of ANZUU stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

