AppCoins (APPC) Price Tops $0.0921 on Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for $0.0921 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $22.55 million and $177,190.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00057392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00015148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.61 or 0.00813737 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002048 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,811,927 coins and its circulating supply is 244,811,926 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.