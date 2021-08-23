Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to announce sales of $2.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.87 million and the highest is $2.75 million. Applied DNA Sciences posted sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 645.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $8.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 million to $8.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.64 million, with estimates ranging from $19.17 million to $20.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 116.69% and a negative net margin of 220.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APDN stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 112,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

