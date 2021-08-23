Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

Applied Materials has increased its dividend payment by 117.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Applied Materials has a payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $127.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Materials stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $783,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.