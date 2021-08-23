APR Coin (APR) Trading Up 1.9% This Week

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APR Coin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. APR Coin has a market cap of $26,099.24 and $55.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00160733 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000551 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,809,353 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com

APR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

