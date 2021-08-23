AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE:ATR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,305. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 102.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.