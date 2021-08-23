AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 808,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,113 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up about 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.23% of AptarGroup worth $113,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $132.69. 82 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.78.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

