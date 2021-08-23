Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APYX. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,514. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

