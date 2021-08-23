Aragon Market Cap Hits $215.99 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Aragon coin can currently be bought for $5.45 or 0.00010833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $215.99 million and $17.21 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00817804 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002051 BTC.

About Aragon

ANT is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

Aragon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

