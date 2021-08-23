Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) is GP Brinson Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

GP Brinson Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up about 5.2% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GP Brinson Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Ares Capital worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ARCC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $19.81. 53,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,463. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.95%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.