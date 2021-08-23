ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 166 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,014.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla stock traded up $26.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $707.15. The stock had a trading volume of 956,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,275,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $667.88. The stock has a market cap of $700.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.27, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

