ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $49,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.63. The company had a trading volume of 77,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,282. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

