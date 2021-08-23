ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $30.90 Million Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,220,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,809 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.87% of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF worth $30,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of ISWN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 32,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.