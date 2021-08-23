ARGI Investment Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $134.90. 948,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,494. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $160,988.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

