ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 22,465 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,465 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

SLYV traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,713. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.27. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

