Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $737.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will report sales of $737.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $739.90 million and the lowest is $735.00 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $605.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.63, for a total value of $141,208.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,645.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total transaction of $534,719.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,756 shares of company stock valued at $35,746,529. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 367.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $369.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.70. Arista Networks has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $384.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.