Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 394 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 23.3% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,754.13.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,891.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,912.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,673.64.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,400,157. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

