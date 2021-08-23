Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,513 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 284.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,104 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 134.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 234,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $32,746,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $161.12 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.95 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.62.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

