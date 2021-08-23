Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $215.47 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $219.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.59.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.