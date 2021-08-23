Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.55 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after buying an additional 1,030,858 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $107,466,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Marriott International by 160.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after purchasing an additional 508,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Marriott International by 69.6% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after purchasing an additional 500,462 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

MAR opened at $131.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.73 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

