Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $11,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINS. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

NYSE:PINS opened at $53.86 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 256.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $5,888,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,006,920 shares of company stock worth $71,158,431 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

