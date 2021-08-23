Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,500 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $18.81 on Monday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 2.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

